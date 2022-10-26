Nikki Haley at Jerusalem event: “The US can never let Israel down”

Share this article











Antisemitism should always be called out, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said at a recent event for the Jerusalem College of Technology.

Haley spoke out against the recent wave of antisemitism while reaffirming the need for the US to stand ith Israel.

On Sunday, The Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (CF-JCT) held its 50th-anniversary gala dinner in Toronto. Haley gave the keynote address and received an honorary degree.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who stood strongly against an anti-Israel bias at the institution, took the opportunity to speak out against antisemitism, a problem that has recently skyrocketed in the United States.

“We have to call out antisemitism every time we see it,” Haley said to the 500 attendees at the event. “It’s not okay. It will never be okay. We have to speak up every time we see it. We have to humiliate those that do it every time they do it. And we have to remind leaders to speak up.”

She also addressed the problem of intolerance on college campuses.

“We have to remind our leaders that they have to speak up because I don’t want kids going to college wondering if they will be targeted,” she said at the Toronto gala where she also commended the Trump administration for taking the matter seriously when they enacted legislation that would pull federal funding from universities if they didn’t rebuke antisemitism on their campus.

CFJCT is a leader in tech-based higher education for religious Jews with nearly half of its 4,700 students being from the Haredi community. The remainder of the students is from diverse, underprivileged segments of Israeli society, such as Ethiopian-Israelis, national religious, and international students.

Haley also praised the college.

“What I love about The Jerusalem College of Technology is that they grow the whole person,” Haley said. “They don’t just think about a career, they think about the person, they think about the family and they think about the country. They understand it’s about God first, then country, then family,” she said. “When you look at a college like The Jerusalem College of Technology you see it’s exactly what you need to do to advance women, the country, and family, but to never forget that faith and traditional values matter.”

In her address, she placed the event in the context of current political events.

“I think back to what we saw happen with the Abraham Accords. When we saw those Arab countries come together, they didn’t come because they were doing Israel a favor. It wasn’t that Israel needed the Arab countries. It’s that the Arab countries needed Israel. And the reason they needed Israel is because Israel continues to focus on her people. Israel continues to focus on being independent. Israel continues to focus on being valuable.”

After her address, Haley sat down for a one-on-one talk with Danny Danon who served as her Israeli counterpart at the UN. She recounted the anti-Israel bias implicit in the 2016 UN Resolution 2334 that called for an immediate halt to all Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria and eastern sections of Jerusalem. In a move that broke with US policy and shocked Israel, President Obama chose to withhold the veto and allow the resolution to pass.

“When America abstained they all stood up and applauded,” she said, recounting that day. “It haunts me. The US can never let Israel down like that again, ever.”

The event also built support for JCT’s new Tal Campus for Women, announcing a new nursing program focused and pharmaceutical track focused on training Haredi women. The JCT is also opening a similar program in business administration that will be taught in English.

Work on the project began in May and is expected to cost $100 million when completed in 2025. Currently, approximately 2,100 women study at the JCT. The new campus will accommodate 3,000 female students in nursing, computer science, industrial engineering, accounting, and management.