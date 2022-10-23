Ex-spy Jonathan Pollard marries for third time

Share this article











On Thursday evening, Jonathan Pollard, the 68-year-old former spy, married for the third time. The ceremony was performed by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem and former Chief Rabbi of Israel Shlomo Amar.

Pollard was working as an analyst for the US Navy in 1985 when he was caught transferring classified information. He pled guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. Pollard is the only American who has received a life sentence for passing classified information to an ally of the US. He was released from prison on November 20, 2015. Over the course of his imprisonment, Israel made repeated unsuccessful attempts through both official and unofficial channels to secure his release. He was granted Israeli citizenship in 1995.

During his imprisonment, Pollard developed relationships with several well-known religious figures.

His new bride, Rivka Abrahams-Donin, is a widow with seven children. She is a religious woman affiliated with the Chabad Hassidic movement. Originally from the US, she made aliya in 1996. Her husband, Yosef Eliyahu Dunin, passed away in 2015 at the age of 55. Her grandfather, Karl Louis Abrahams, was an intelligence officer in the British military who was part of the mission to capture infamous Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess who oversaw the deaths of 2.5 million people between 1940 and 1943.

Pollard divorced his first wife, Anne, in the 1980s, after she was released from prison after serving three years in connection with his spying on behalf of Israel. His second wife, Esther, passed away nine months ago from cancer. The couple had married in 1993, while Pollard was serving a life sentence for espionage.

Pollard has no children.