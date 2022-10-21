Three Israeli Arabs charged with helping Hamas plot attacks

Palestinians wave flags and shout slogans as Muslim worshipers attend the last first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

Share this article











Three Israeli citizens from the North were charged on Thursday with a range of severe security offenses, including spying for Hamas and gathering information on Israel’s Cellcom cellular network.

The prosecution’s Cyber Division charged the defendants in the Central District Magistrate’s Court in Rishon Lezion with passing on significant quantities of sensitive information to Hamas terrorists in Turkey and forming a severe cyber threat to the Cellcom company, as part of preparations for a future military escalation, according to a joint statement from the Israel Police, state prosecutors and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

According to the charge sheet, one of the defendants, who cannot be named, began working for Cellcom in 2004 as a software engineer, a role that provided him wide-ranging authority and access to computing systems.

“Out of an ideological identification with the Hamas terror organization and its objectives, in 2017, while staying in Turkey, the defendant met with local Hamas elements,” said the charge sheet.

The meeting was facilitated by an Israeli citizen who is a Hamas operative living in Turkey and Lebanon.