Cafe Bibi, touted as the first kosher dairy restaurant in Dubai, celebrated its namesake’s 73 birthday by offering free ice cream to the first 73 patrons who present a coupon for this offer on Friday.

People frequently request pistachio ice cream as the prime minister weathered a scandal in which he was accused of spending almost $3,000 dollars on the gourmet frozen dessert but the birthday offer is only for vanilla-flavored “American” ice cream (what actual Americans call soft ice cream). The owner, Ephraim Kamisar, named the restaurant after the perennial prime minister as a promotional gimmick but since the Abraham Accords were signed two years ago, the demand for kosher food in Dubai is growing. Israeli-style breakfast with cucumber and tomato salad, olives, and feta cheese is especially popular, as is the Belgian waffle “Burj” tower.People also request Coca-Cola Zero, which (Kamisar claims) some Israelis and Emiratis assume is named after Avigdor Liberman, a former political ally of Netanyahu. While there, it is recommended that you try their Jerusalem of Gold” pizza served on a golden tray with edible gold flakes on top.

The restaurant should be easy to find. It is located in the Mazaya Center, five minutes from Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. There are two large signs announcing the cafe which are probably the only Hebrew signs in Dubai and are most assuredly the only signs with the Israeli Prime Minister’s name.

A Twitter post showed an impressive birthday cake presented to Netanyahu by his staff with the caption, “Mazal Tov [Good luck]” to the most amazing boss in the world.”

Netanyahu was born 21 October 1949s the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history, having served for 15 years.