Fugitive terrorist slain during Ma’aleh Adumim attack; security guard wounded

Israeli personnel search for the terrorist who shot and killed an 18-year-old IDF soldier on Oct. 8, at the Shuafat checkpoint in Jerusalem. Credit: Israel Police.

A security guard in Ma’aleh Adumim, just east of Jerusalem, was lightly wounded in a terrorist attack on Wednesday night.

The assailant, later identified as Udai Tamimi of Shuafat, opened fire at the entrance to the city, hitting one of the guards on duty there, aged 24, in the hand. Security forces on the scene returned fire, killing him instantly.

Tamimi had been on the run from Israeli security forces since killing Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, on Oct. 8.

According to United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Akiva Skolnick, it was a “miracle” that the guard’s injuries were not more severe.

“We were told at the scene that a terrorist opened fire at a security guard who miraculously was only injured in his hand,” said Skolnick. “I treated him at the scene and then he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem in light condition and fully conscious.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished the guard a swift recovery, saying in a statement released by his office on Thursday, “We will not rest until we apprehend every terrorist who attacks Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers.

He commended the security forces for neutralizing Tamimi.