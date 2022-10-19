Hamas ‘sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber warfare training’

Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib

Hamas is sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber-warfare training and operations, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Kan News report, Hamas recruited tens of Palestinian youths for training in Malaysia in recent years, with some remaining in the country to conduct cyber operations for the terrorist group.

Hamas is also setting up bases of training in other east Asian countries, including the Philippines, according to the report.

In 2018, Hamas engineer Fadi Muhammad al-Batash was shot dead in Malaysia. He was an expert in attack-drone and rocket systems.

According to Kan, Hamas has been active in Malaysia for almost a decade. Last week, the terror group unveiled its cyber unit at a Gaza Strip ceremony.