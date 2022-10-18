Police carry out “illegal” body searches to prevent attempts to wave lulav on Temple Mount

Share this article











Temple Mount activists succeeded in smuggling lulav and etrog onto the Temple Mount in order to perform the mitzvah (commandment) of waving the four species during the week-long holiday of Sukkoth. The police carried out full-body searches in a manner the Temple Mount activists claim is illegal.

Last Tuesday, a lulav and strong were smuggled onto the Temple Mount and waved in the presence of police.

The next morning, police began carrying out full-body searches on Jewish men entering the Temple Mount compound. Despite the police efforts, another set of lulav and etrog was smuggled into the compound.

Tom Nisani, head of the Beyadenu Temple Mount activist organization, released a statement.

“Jews observed the mitzvot (commandment) of the holiday in the holiest place in the world and nothing happened,” Nisani said. “Those who create provocations on the subject are only the police and the government. It’s time to stop being afraid and allow Jews also freedom of worship on the Temple Mount.”

Beyadenu claims the searches are illegal on the following grounds:

1. There is no security reason to do an intrusive body search.

2. Intrusive body searches on children is illegal.

3. Conditioning entry to the Mount by consent to a body search is illegal.

4. It is not a crime to bring Arba’at HaMinim or even a Torah scroll up to the Mount.

5. This is blatant discrimination between Jews and Muslims, who enter the Mount without any security search. The police responded: “This is a partial and distorted description, as the violations that occurred today in the Temple Mount area were dealt with by the police, including the removal and arrest of one of the violators, including in the case described. Today, the visits took place on the Temple Mount as scheduled and in accordance with the rules. Unfortunately, a few visitors violated the rules and were treated accordingly. We will continue to work to maintain security and order in the area and to hold visits to the Temple Mount in accordance with the rules that have been in place for decades. Any attempt by extremist elements to make provocations of this kind, to encourage or justify them – first and foremost harms the public visiting the place, the vast majority of which adheres to the rules of visiting the place that have been in place for many years.”

Michael Miller of Beyadenu told Israel365 News that the searches continued on Hoshanna Rabbagh and Simchat Torah despite the mitzvah of lulav and etrog not being performed on those days. The searches were not carried out on Tuesday. Beyadenu is currently running a campaign to purchase video cameras to record police activities at the site.