Herzog to meet Biden at White House on Oct. 26

U.S. President Joe Biden with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to Washington next week at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a statement from Herzog’s office.

It will be Herzog’s first official visit to the United States since assuming his position in July 2021.

He is to meet with the U.S. president at the White House on Oct. 26, and to hold meetings with senior administration officials, members of the Senate and House leadership and American Jewish community leaders.

Biden extended the invitation during his trip to Israel in July.

According to the statement, the purpose of the visit is to reinforce the strong partnership between Israel and the United States, and to reflect the deep ties between the nations during these challenging times.

Herzog and Biden will discuss strategic, security and economic issues, including joint initiatives to tackle climate change.

The Israeli president will be joined in Washington by Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.