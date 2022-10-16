Palestinian terrorists use old lady and ambulance as human shields in shootout with IDF

Share this article











In a shootout with the IDF in Jenin, Palestinian terrorists shot wildly from behind a Red Crescent ambulance as an old woman fled for safety. Two Palestinians were killed, including a doctor who was killed by the IDF while he was firing an automatic weapon at IDF troops.

מחנה הפליטים ג’נין הבוקר. pic.twitter.com/oVnJZNsR9A — טל לב רם (@tallevram) October 14, 2022

Dr. Dr. Abdullah Abu Tin, who was killed in this shootout posted several photos of himself on social media posing with automatic weapons.

The “unarmed” Palestinian doctor killed by IDF forces in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/ienBpZ1sUc — Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) October 15, 2022

In this video of the same incident, a Red Crescent medic can be seen removing the body of Dr. Abu Tin from the scene with his rifle still on him.

#Jenin: The moment AMB militant Dr. Abdullah Abu Tin was rescued from the alley after being shot, his rifle still on him. To comment, follow this link pic.twitter.com/O28YYQR48J — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) October 14, 2022

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group claimed Abu Tin as a member.