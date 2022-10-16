Oct 16, 2022
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Palestinian terrorists use old lady and ambulance as human shields in shootout with IDF

by | Oct 16, 2022 | News Videos

Share this article

In a shootout with the IDF in Jenin, Palestinian terrorists shot wildly from behind a Red Crescent ambulance as an old woman fled for safety. Two Palestinians were killed, including a doctor who was killed by the IDF while he was firing an automatic weapon at IDF troops.

Dr. Dr. Abdullah Abu Tin, who was killed in this shootout posted several photos of himself on social media posing with automatic weapons.

In this video of the same incident, a  Red Crescent medic can be seen removing the body of Dr. Abu Tin from the scene with his rifle still on him.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group claimed Abu Tin as a member.

 