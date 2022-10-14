Parade of Nations returns to show Christians’ love for Jerusalem [PHOTO SPREAD]

Thousands of Christian Evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, October 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

After a two-year hiatus, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) hosted its traditional Parade of Nations bringing together about 3,000 Christians from over 70 nations in a glorious show of love for Jerusalem. The parade has been held during the Sukkoth holiday and Christian pilgrims first joined in on the annual celebration in 1980 in a show of solidarity with the State of Israel.

The parade began at Gan Sacher Park in Jerusalem with live performances and musical acts. The participants then walked up Betzalel street, passing onto Hillel and King David streets, concluding near Liberty Bell Park at the Station Compound. Taking part in the march were representatives from Israel and around the world, marching bands, dance troupes, IDF soldiers, street artists, sports teams, and more. The parade was kicked off by Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion and ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler.

“What a joy for our Christian pilgrims to be back in the Jerusalem March greeting Israelis along the streets of the capital city after two years of corona travel restrictions,” ICEJ President Dr. Juergen Buehler told Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion as they led off the March this afternoon. “People who came now after two-and-a-half years of COVID say they are amazed at how much Jerusalem has changed.”

“Yes, there is no argument that Jerusalem in these days is under big development in all areas,” responded Mayor Lion. “But I must tell you we missed you these two years. And now you came here to the March, and we are very happy to host you.”

This year’s Christian marchers included a delegation from Egypt, as well as an Iranian exile waving a Persian flag from before the Islamic revolution to express his hope for restored peaceful ties with Israel.

The Feast will end with the Christian pilgrims going down to the western Negev on Sunday for a special solidarity rally and tree-planting ceremony with the local Israeli communities in the Gaza border area.