Arab hotel in Bethlehem shot up after Christian tourists display “Jewish” symbols

Unidentified gunmen shot at The Bethlehem Hotel after a video on social media associated the hotel with a display that included cardboard cutouts of a Star of David and a Menorah. The video, posted on Monday by a guest of the hotel, showed the display in the conference room of the hotel which also included cardboard cutouts of sheep and a wine chalice.

تحت رعاية سلطة الجواسيس فندق في مدينة بيت لحم عاملين تجهيزات للإحتفال بعيد العرش “عيد الصهاينة” !!#ابن_الخليل pic.twitter.com/7KBADvEyL3 — ابن الخليل (@abn_alkhalil) October 10, 2022

Elias al-Arja, the manager of the hotel, told the Palestinian news outlet Watan that the display had been put up by a group of Filipino tourists without the consent of hotel management.

“A group of 300 Filipinos came to the hotel for an 8-day stay and asked on Thursday to put on a party. Hotel management agreed and the group started prepping the hall. After the hall had been prepped for the party, I was surprised by the presence of the Star of David and the Menorah. I opposed that completely and asked them to remove [the Star of David and the Menorah], which is in fact what happened,” al-A’rja said.

Al-A’rja accused the person who posted the video of trying to “defame the hotel” and “sow chaos,” adding that he personally opposes all actions aimed at “normalizing relations with the Occupation [i.e. coexistence]”.

“We do not allow Jews to enter. We never did,” al-Arja insisted.