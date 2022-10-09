Neither Israel Nor America Are Perfect

From left to right: US President Joe Biden, the explosion from a missile fired into Israel byHezbollah on Aug 4, 2021 (courtesy: Shutterstock, Ichud Hatzolah)

America, the land of George Floyd. The country of mass school shootings. A country which in recent years has seen the country’s leaders consist of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Are either of these leaders, or their respective political parties flawless? I think not.

In a county where reality stars are idealized, crime in major cities is rampant, inflation through the roof, illegal immigration booming and so much more. Let’s leave aside America’s failing foreign policies when it comes to Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere.

On the Republican side you have Qanon – and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Congressman who media has reported believes Democrats kill Republicans and other conspiracy theories. On the Democrat side you have people who urge the police to be defunded and advocate for socialism. Across the Republican and Democrat spectrums anyone can agree there’s a lot to be improved and worked on.

Today, there are media reports of American elected officials – and American Jews – setting conditions for the State of Israel regarding government configuration?

Conditioning support for a vibrant liberal Middle East democracy on conditions. As Prime Minister Menachem Begin once asked, are we a banana republic? America, a country with gun issues, racism, imperfect politicians and the like shouldn’t be setting conditions on Israel.

Israel, a 74-year-old vibrant democracy in the Middle East has done wonderful. Yes, it can do better, but its special and doing great.

And like many other things in the world, Israel’s political system is far from perfect. On November 1, Israelis are heading back to the polls for the fifth time in under four years. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and now the leader of the opposition has the chance for a comeback. Against that backdrop there are media reports that senior American politicians “warned” Netanyahu that certain lawmakers in a potential government would “harm” US-Israel relations. And American Jewish “leaders” are clamoring about possible radical elements in a government.

Meanwhile, Israelis are happily living their lives.

Said world leaders, and said American Jews were silent as Netanyahu remarked about “….a government that depends on the Muslim Brotherhood who support terrorism and Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh. Odeh said that Nasrallah is a hero…”

Yes, naturally there’s elements that are concerning. Are Democrats worried about socialism and defund the police? Are Republicans worried about lawmakers who believe abortion shouldn’t be allowed in case of rape or incest, or about rampant school systems? Every political system – every politician has flaws. Why should Israel be any different?

And no matter how these elections turn out, America and Israel have strong disagreements.

On June 22, 1982, Joe Biden was a Senator from Delaware and confronted then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin during his Senate Foreign Relations committee testimony, threatening to cut off aid to Israel. Begin forcefully responded, “Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Senator Biden reportedly banged the table with his fist, and Begin retorted, “This desk is designed for writing, not for fists. Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the US lends us money it is entitled to impose on us what we must do? We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats. Take note: we do not want a single soldier of yours to die for us.”

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the leader of the Revisionist movement, which both Begin & Netanyahu emanate from noted in 1940 that, “We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmed agree with it or not.”

Americans – including American Jews – and world leaders would be apt to remember these words and times. Nothing is perfect. Not Israel – and not America.