As measured by GDP, the Israeli economy grew at a healthy rate of 6.8% on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said on Sunday.

That followed a 2.7% drop in GDP year on year in the first quarter.

The Israeli economy has grown faster since the second quarter of 2021 than any other OECD member country that has reported results.

During those 12 months, Israel’s GDP increased by 7.4 percent, compared to 7.1% in Portugal, 6.3% in Spain, 6.2% in Austria, 5.4% in the Netherlands, 4.1% in Sweden, 3% in South Korea, and barely 1.7% in Germany and the United States.

“The return to routine in the second quarter led to the rise in GDP,” said the CBS, adding that hospitality and air-travel services, as well as tourism from other countries, contributed to the rise in GDP in the April-June period.

However, not all Israelis benefit from the country’s economic success. Many low-income families throughout the Jewish State still struggle to put food on the table. For them, organizations like Colel Chabad are there to help.

