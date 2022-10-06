Netanyahu ‘feeling well’ following Yom Kippur hospitalization

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly Likud party meeting at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem on March 14, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday after spending the night under medical observation due to reported chest pains that began while he was attending Yom Kippur synagogue services.

The former prime minister underwent a series of medical tests that came out normal, but was kept overnight at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center “to remove any doubt” about his health, according to a statement from his office.

“Feeling well and thanking everyone for the support and the love,” Netanyahu tweeted from the hospital Wednesday night.

For his part, Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that he wished the opposition leader a “speedy and full recovery.”

Going into Israel’s Nov. 1 elections, polls show Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious bloc on the threshold of garnering a 61-seat Knesset majority.