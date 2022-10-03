IDF troops thwart attempted vehicular assault near Ramallah, killing two

Israeli security forces conduct a search operation following a shooting attack in the West Bank village of Salem, near Nablus, on October 2, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ????? ??????? ???? ?????? ????? ????? ??? ???? ???

Share this article











Israeli forces killed two Palestinians near Ramallah on Monday morning after the terrorists attempted to run the soldiers over.

The Israeli troops were engaged in counter-terror operations in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, as part of a series of raids conducted jointly by Israeli security forces across Judea and Samaria overnight during which 16 security suspects were arrested.

On Sunday, a Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli corrections officer during a visit to Nafha Prison in southern Israel, lightly wounding her. According to the commander of Dimona police station, initial investigation of the incident “raises suspicions” that the motive was nationalistic.

On the same day, an Israeli civilian was wounded in a terrorist attack near Itamar in Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

The assailant or assailants opened fire at vehicles traveling in the area, hitting a bus and a car, lightly wounding the driver of the latter, the IDF said in a statement.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police announced the arrest of six alleged members of an Islamic State terror cell in the Arab Israeli city of Nazareth in the country’s north.

The suspects were arrested in September after security forces concluded that they were plotting to launch terror attacks inside Israel. One of the suspects is known to security forces due to past ISIS involvement, the Shin Bet said in a statement.