PA Security Forces/Fatah Terrorist Becomes Fatah’s New Poster Boy to Incite More Attacks

Arab terrorists clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the Samarian city of Nablus on March 25, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Share this article











Fatah promises “a graveyard for the Zionists”

Fatah Jenin Secretary: Instructs to cause “mourning in the Zionist settlements, Israel must bleed… must cry” “Announces “comprehensive confrontation” with Israel Says PA Security Forces are “in the front of the battle” Glorifies deadly terror attack as “heroic operation” Praises murders of civilians in Tel Aviv

Fatah Kafr Dan Secretary about murder of Israeli soldier:

“This was a very significant operation, which pained the Zionist enemy”

While Fatah was repeatedly telling Palestinians to attack and kill Israelis, Israeli media reported that Fatah Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called Israeli President Herzog to wish Israelis a Happy Rosh Hashana and a good year.

In the wake of the terror attack two weeks ago on Sept. 14 in which an Israeli soldier was murdered by two terrorists, one of whom was a member of the PA Security Forces, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement went out of its way to praise the terrorists and the attack, as reported by Palestinan Media Watch. In particular, Fatah bragged that terrorist Ahmed Abed was a PA Security Forces officer “by day,” while a member of Fatah’s terror organization the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades “by night.”

Since the attack, Fatah has emphasized and celebrated this double role of terrorist Ahmed Abed as both member of the PA Security Forces and of Fatah’s terror wing and encouraged similar terror attacks against Israel, promoting and glorifying both the PA Security Forces and Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

In one video, Fatah Jenin Branch Secretary Ata Abu Rmeileh encouraged Palestinians to cause “mourning in the Zionist settlements,” implying that this will be done by the PA Security Forces as they are “in the front of the battle to defend” the Palestinian people. The Jenin secretary made it crystal clear that he meant additional terror when he prayed that “the resistance” will hit Israel “just like it reached Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak” – two recent attacks in which Palestinian terrorists murdered 3 and 5 Israeli civilians respectively:

Fatah Jenin Branch Secretary Ata Abu Rmeileh: “The occupation must bleed like the Palestinian people is bleeding. The occupation must cry, be sad. Mourning has to be in the Zionist settlements, and not only in Palestine and the Palestinian areas…The Palestinian [PA] Security Forces are in the front of the battle to defend the members [of our people]… Allah willing, just like the resistance reached Tel Aviv (i.e., murder of 3), Bnei Brak (i.e., murder of 5), and Jalame (i.e., murder of 1), it will reach-… The resistance will not stop, today it is advancing from defense to offense. The operations (i.e., terror attacks) will continue and will not stop until the [Israeli] aggression stops.” [Official PA TV, Sept. 15, 2022]

Fatah made its own intentions clear in another video showing masked Fatah members marching with assault rifles. Their role was explained unequivocally by Fatah in text on screen:

Text on screen: “A graveyard for the Zionists” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 18, 2022]

That Fatah seeks confrontation was further stressed by Fatah’s Jenin Branch Secretary Ata Abu Rmeileh, who promised that “the resistance will not stop” – meaning terror will continue:

Fatah Jenin Branch Secretary Ata Abu Rmeileh: “Our Palestinian people has decided on a comprehensive confrontation with this occupation. The confrontations will not stop and the resistance will not stop…We think this is a heroic operation of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Fatah Movement’s military wing. This is not a strike but rather general mourning over the Martyrs [Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed], but on the other hand there is general joy in all the streets and all the alleys.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information,

Sept. 14, 2022]

Different Fatah officials praised both terrorists as “pure” and “heroic Martyrs” and described the attack as “a very significant operation, which pained the Zionist enemy.” They also made sure to mention the fact that one terrorist was a member of the PA Security Forces:

Kafr Dan Mayor Ahmed Mar’i: “We ask Allah to welcome the souls of our pure Martyrs in Kafr Dan, the two heroic Martyrs Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, who belongs to the [PA] Security Forces intelligence, the Palestinian intelligence, and also Abd Al-Rahman Hani Subhi Abed (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1).”… Fatah’s Kafr Dan Branch Secretary Qaher Abed: “Our sons yearn to reach Paradise and to confront the Zionist enemy who is going around the territory and doing whatever it wants. Victory will be ours and we will expel them… In Martyrdom-seeking operations (i.e., terror attacks) like this that causes pain to the Zionist enemy – I don’t believe that they will give us the Martyrs’ bodies… A Zionist officer was killed, as the Zionist enemy admits, and also additional soldiers were killed (sic., only 1 officer was killed). This was a very significant operation, which pained the Zionist enemy.”… Official PA TV host: “This is not the first time of course that the Security Forces are offering their members and the souls of their members on the altar of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, and for the sake of the spirit of the Palestinian revolution that is still continuing and the popular struggle.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Sept. 14, 2022]

Fatah’s Commission of Information and Culture also posted a video from Fatah-run Awdah TV showing pictures of a number of PA Security Forces members, including terrorist murderer Ahmed Abed.

Posted text: “The Martyrs of the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces. Sacrifice is a practice, not [just] a slogan.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Sept. 14, 2022]

Additional Fatah praise for terrorist murderer and PA Security Forces member Ahmed Abed included a reference to him as “one of the moons of Jenin”:

The image shows terrorist Ahmed Abed in his PA Security Forces uniform.

Posted text: “One of the moons of Jenin and one of those who ascended to Heaven while fighting the occupation forces is Martyr Ahmed Abed (i.e., terrorist, murdered 1 together with an accomplice), a member of the Palestinian [PA] military intelligence #Glory_to_the_Martyrs” Text on image: “Fighting Martyr Ahmed Abed A member of the Palestinian military intelligence and one of those who ascended to Heaven while fighting the occupation forces in Jenin Glory to the Martyrs” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022]

Both terrorists were celebrated as “heroic Martyrs,” while Fatah made sure to stress that one of them was “an officer in the [PA] military intelligence”:

The images show terrorists Abd Al-Rahman Abed and Ahmed Abed (left)

and terrorist Ahmed Abed in his PA Security Forces uniform (right).

Posted text: “The two heroic Martyrs Abd Al-Rahman Abed and Ahmed Abed (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1), an officer in the [PA] military intelligence, died as Martyrs in exchanges of fire with the occupation forces next to Jalame checkpoint.” Text on image: “Martyr Abd Al-Rahman Abed Martyr Ahmed Abed From the town of Kafr Dan west of Jenin ascended to Heaven following exchanges of fire with the occupation forces at the Jalame checkpoint north of Jenin” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 14, 2022]

Fatah further emphasized the “great honor and pride” over the perpetrators and their attack, which Fatah named “a high-quality heroic operation”:

Text on image: “‘And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision’ [Quran 3:169, Sahih International translation] With great honor and pride The Fatah Movement’s Jenin branch / Martyr Nimr Mar’i region in Kafr Dan and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades accompany their Martyr sons to their wedding (i.e., Martyr’s funeral is considered wedding to the 72 Virgins in Paradise in Islam) Heroic Martyr Ahmed Ayman Abed Heroic Martyr Abd Al-Rahman Hani Abed Who ascended to Heaven early this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, during a high-quality heroic operation (i.e., shooting attack) against the occupation forces at the Jalame crossing Glory to the Martyrs, healing to the wounded, freedom to the prisoners, and victory to our people that is carrying out Ribat (i.e., religious conflict over land claimed to be Islamic)” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 14, 2022]

When Israeli TV Channel 13 used PMW findings in a report that documented that the PA and Fatah openly promote terror, Fatah was quick to condemn this as “incitement against the Palestinians”:

Posted text: “A report from the Hebrew [Israeli] Channel 13: ‘Incitement under the auspices of [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas. Palestinian TV encourages terrorists. The attacks against Israeli soldiers that the Palestinian [PA] police were involved in recently were not coincidental. The Fatah Movement is now openly declaring a return to the armed struggle against Israel. This is a long process that took place secretly, and now even the official TV that is under the control of the PA encourages the police members to go back and carry out attacks.’ They [Israel] do not stop inciting against the Palestinians. The full report is in the first response [to this post].” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 18, 2022]

The following are additional reports and mentions of the terrorists from Jenin and others:

Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed – Palestinian terrorists and members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) who shot and killed Israeli army officer Maj. Bar Falah, deputy commander of the Nahal brigade, at Jalame checkpoint near Jenin on Sept. 14, 2022. Other soldiers returned fire, killing the two terrorists. Ahmed Abed was an officer in the PA Security Forces. Fatah officially took responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post that was subsequently removed.

The mention of attacks in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak by Fatah’s Jenin secretary refers to the following:

Ra’ad Hazem – 28-year-old Palestinian terrorist who shot and murdered 3 Israeli civilians – 27-year-olds Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini and 35-year-old Barak Lufan – and wounded 14 others when he opened fire on a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. Hazem escaped the scene of the attack and was found hiding near a mosque in Jaffa by Israeli security forces several hours later. He opened fire on them and was killed in the ensuing shootout.

Diya Ahmed Hassan Hamarsheh – Palestinian terrorist and Fatah member who shot and murdered 5 people – Israeli civilians Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel and Ya’akov Yisrael Shalom, Israeli police officer Amir Khoury, and 2 foreign workers from Ukraine identified as Alexander and Dmitry – in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv on March 29, 2022. An Israeli police officer shot and killed Hamarsheh, ending the attack. Hamarsheh, from Ya’abad near Jenin, had been working in Israel illegally. He was imprisoned for 6 months in 2015 for dealing in illegal weapons and membership in a terror organization.

Image and text posted on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information

Posted text: “Fatah Movement Secretary in the Jenin Area Ata Abu Rmeileh: ‘A comprehensive strike in Jenin as an expression of mourning over the ugly massacre that the occupation committed in the city at dawn today [Sept. 14, 2022] (apparently refers to terrorists Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed murdering 1 and being killed by return fire -Ed.), and out of loyalty to the blood of the heroic Martyrs.’” The image shows the Fatah logo that includes a grenade, crossed rifles, and the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel together with the PA areas as “Palestine.” Text on image: “Fatah Secretary in the Jenin Area Ata Abu Rmeileh: ‘A comprehensive strike in Jenin as an expression of mourning over the ugly massacre that the occupation committed in the city at dawn today’” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022]

Image and text posted on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information

The image shows terrorists Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed, with Ahmed Abed in his PA Security Forces uniform. In the center is the Fatah logo that includes a grenade, crossed rifles, and the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel together with the PA areas as “Palestine.” In the background is the Dome of the Rock.

Posted text: “The Fatah Movement’s Jenin branch eulogizes its two Martyr sons [Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed] (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1) who ascended to Heaven during armed struggle with the occupation forces in Jenin at dawn this morning [Sept. 14, 2022]” Text on image: “The Fatah Movement’s Jenin branch eulogizes its two Martyr sons Martyr Ahmed Abed and Martyr Abd Al-Rahman Abed Who ascended to Heaven during armed struggle with the occupation forces in Jenin at dawn on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 Glory to the Martyrs” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022]

Image and text posted on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information

The image shows terrorists Ahmed Abed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed, who murdered 1.

Text in post and on image: “The deaths as Martyrs of the two young people Ahmed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1) from Kafr Dan, in armed struggle with the occupation next to the Jalame checkpoint in northern Jenin” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022]

Video and text posted on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture

Posted text: “The Martyrs of the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces. Sacrifice is a practice, not [just] a slogan.” The video from Fatah-run Awdah TV shows pictures of a number of PA Security Forces members, including: terrorist Ahmed Abed, murdered 1 together with an accomplice;

Yazan Abu Tbeikh, who was killed during clashes in Jenin on Feb. 6, 2020;

Mutaz Al-Sharawneh, who was killed during clashes on July 2, 2013; and Adham Yasser Aliwi and Tayseer Mahmoud Ayaseh, who opened fire on Israeli undercover forces. [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Sept. 14, 2022]

Jamil Al-Amouri, Wisam Abu Zaid, Adham Yasser Aliwi, and Tayseer Mahmoud Ayaseh – Israeli undercover forces attempted to arrest wanted Islamic Jihad terrorists Jamil Al-Amouri and Wisam Abu Zaid while they were hiding in Jenin next to a PA military intelligence building on June 10, 2021, in order to prevent the two from committing imminent shooting attacks after they had committed attacks in the previous months. The two attempted to flee, at which point the Israeli forces opened fire, killing Al-Amouri and wounding and arresting Abu Zaid. Because the Israeli forces were operating undercover, the PA Security Forces had not been notified in advance in order not to blow their cover, and as the Israeli forces were preparing to leave the area, PA military intelligence officers Adham Yasser Aliwi and Tayseer Mahmoud Ayaseh opened fire on them, possibly unaware they were Israeli security forces. The forces returned fire, killing Aliwi and Ayaseh. According to reports, video from the event shows someone at the scene shouting out to identify the Israeli undercover forces, but Aliwi and Ayaseh apparently continued to fire despite the shouts.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch