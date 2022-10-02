Israeli wounded in terror attack near Itamar in Samaria

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack on a bus on road 90 in the jordan valley, September 4, 2022. Photo by Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ???? ????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ??????

An Israeli civilian was wounded on Sunday morning in a terrorist attack near Itamar in Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

The assailant or assailants opened fire at vehicles traveling in the area, hitting a bus and a car, lightly wounding the driver of the latter, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israeli news site Walla reported that the car was a taxi. The wounded driver was evacuated to the IDF’s Samaria Regional Brigade base, and from there to a hospital, according to the military.

The IDF has launched a search in the Nablus area for those responsible for the attack.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent security incidents in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, as well as in eastern Jerusalem.

Overnight Saturday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at an IDF unit operating in Samaria, while a second shooting targeted the Israeli community of Beit El, also in Samaria.