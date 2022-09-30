Fox News got this story 100% wrong

Share this article











Fox News published a story about a terrorist that was killed in Nablus last week. There was just one problem. They got the story 100% wrong. Instead of calling the terrorist an attempted murderer who had shot live fire three days in a row at a Jewish community, Fox called him a “fighter” and an “armed suspect”. Fox even bought into the lie that the Palestinian Foreign Ministry called this terrorist a “defenseless Palestinian”. You don’t want to miss this cutting-edge story. How do we know what really happened? The Israel Guys team just happened to be in the same community that was fired on by this very same terrorist.

