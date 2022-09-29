Calls for the Expulsion of European Union Ambassador

Share this article











The EU Commission expressed “sorrow” at the killing of the terrorists yesterday morning and called the IDF actions an “invasion.” In response, the heads of Lech Yerushalayim and the Im Tirtzu Movement declared : “Unacceptable political audacity! Expel European Ambassador von Burgsdorff from Israel!”

The EU Commission in the PA territories issued an official statement following the killing of the terrorists in Jenin yesterday morning. The statement reads: “Deplored by the loss of life and alarmed by the spike in violence today in Jenin following ISF incursions with several Palestinians killed and at least 40 injured … Violence must stop immediately.”

In response to the EU’s statement, Maor Zemach, chairman of Lech Yerushalayim, and Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu , called for the expulsion of the EU ambassador to the PA territories Sven von Burgsdorff from Israel: “This is an unimaginable political interference and the support for terrorism by an official representative from the European Union. There is no other way to describe an expression of mourning for the deaths of terrorists! We call on the foreign minister and the interim prime minister to immediately announce the expulsion of this hostile foreign agent that is only provoking the territory and supporting the terrorists!”