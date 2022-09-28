Sep 28, 2022
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Security forces thwart Rosh Hashanah attempt to derail train in northern Israel

by | Sep 28, 2022 | Terror Watch

I’ll incense them with a no-folk, Vex them with a nation of fools. Deuteronomy 32:21 (The Israel BibleTM)

High-Speed electric train (Photo Flash90)

Share this article

Israeli security services on Tuesday continued an investigation into an apparent attempt to derail a train in northern Israel during Rosh Hashanah.

A resident of the Galil was arrested on Monday on suspicion of placing an obstacle on the tracks between Akko and Karmiel, but was released on Tuesday morning following interrogation, according to Israeli media reports.

Security forces are on high alert during the High Holiday season, which will run through mid-October.

Earlier on Monday, clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as many Jewish worshippers were due to make their pilgrimage for Rosh Hashanah. At least four people were arrested, but there were no reports of any injuries.