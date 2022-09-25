‘DISGUSTING’: Christian group bashes California Gov. Newsom for pro-abortion ads quoting Jesus

Share this article











Governor Gavin Newsom has launched a billboard campaign in 7 states encouraging women to come to California for an abortion. At the bottom of one of the billboards is a Scripture verse from the Bible. I’m sorry Governor, but you cannot invoke the Word of God to advocate for killing an unborn child. It doesn’t work that way. “Invoking the words of Jesus to justify it is disgusting,” says Jay Sekulow, chief counsel of the conservative, Christian-based American Center for Law & Justice.