Abbas denounces Israel at UN, ignores Lapid’s concessionary speech

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israel in the strongest terms before the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday, dismissing a concessionary speech made by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid the day before.

Claiming “Israel does not believe in peace” and blaming it for intentionally “destroying the two-state solution,” Abbas accused Israel of a litany of crimes, from killing Palestinians “in broad daylight” to targeting Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem (“our eternal capital”) to preventing Arabs in Jerusalem from voting in Palestinian elections.

He said the P.A. would pursue Israel in international forums, including the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

He added that Israel committed “50 massacres” and had established “Jewish racist terrorist organizations” led by Knesset members, which waged terror against Palestinians.

Abbas also expressed support for “martyrs,” a Palestinian euphemism for terrorists who have carried out attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.