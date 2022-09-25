[WATCH] An estimated 38,000 Jews gather at Western Wall to beg forgiveness from the God of Israel

Share this article











An estimated 38,000 Jews gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night for the Selichot prayers preceding the Rosh Hashanna holiday. The selichot prayers of repentance continued throughout the night.

The ceremony was attended by the Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar, the Rabbi of the Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitz Shalita, the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Leon, the Commander of the Jerusalem District of the Police Chief Doron Turgeman and the CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Fund Mordechai Eliav .

The ceremony was broadcast live on huge screens in various places throughout the Western Wall plaza and even on the walls of the Old City, to allow many thousands of worshipers who were unable to reach the plaza itself to watch the event.

The next selichot service will be held at the end of the fast of Gedaliah, Wednesday the third day of Tishrei, September 28 at 00:15.

Jews focus on tshuva (repentance) for the entire month of Elul preceding the holiday of Rosh Hashanna.

Selichot are composed of Torah verses and poetically written Hebrew works in which we ask G‑d to forgive us on a personal and communal level.

There are significant differences between the Sephardi penitential traditions and those of the Ashkenazi Jews. In the Sephardic tradition, the recital of Selichot in preparation for the High Holidays begins on the second day of the Hebrew month of Elul. In most modern Sephardic communities, Selichot services are identical each day.

In the Ashkenazic tradition, it begins on the Saturday night before Rosh Hashanah. If, however, the first day of Rosh Hashanah falls on Monday or Tuesday, Selichot are said beginning the Saturday night prior to ensure that Selichot are recited at least four times. In the Eastern Ashkenazic tradition, the text and length of specific prayers vary daily.

Originally, Selichot prayers were recited early in the morning, prior to dawn. Today, Selichot are usually recited between midnight and dawn. Some recite it at night after the Maariv (evening) prayer, or in the morning before the Shacharit prayer, due to the convenience of synagogue attendance when a prayer is already taking place there.

In addition to the Selichot of the High Holiday period, the recitation of Selichot on Yom Kippur itself is the centerpiece and most important part of the liturgy, recited in all of the prayers of the day.