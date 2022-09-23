Sep 23, 2022
3 Israelis injured in stabbing attack, terrorist killed

by | Sep 23, 2022 | Terror Watch

Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me. Psalms 23:3 (The Israel BibleTM)

The scene of a suspected terrorist attack near Modiin on September 22, 2022. (Israel Police)

Three Israelis were mildly injured in a stabbing terror attack near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on Thursday night.

According to media reports, the attacker was a 22-year-old Palestinian from Ramallah who opened car doors and attempted to stab people with a knife. At least one person was stabbed before one of the passengers sprayed the attacker with pepper spray that they had on hand.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person sustained light stab wounds, and two others were lightly injured from breathing in pepper spray. All three were treated on the scene.


The attack occurred a few hours after a car-ramming against Israeli troops in Judea and Samaria.