Iranian cyberattacks up 70%

Iranian cyberattacks against Israel have increased by almost 70% in the last year, according to the IDF.

The Iranian military has deployed more than 20 cyberattack units, with at least 10 aimed at Israel.

The IDF noted that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel National Cyber Directorate are tasked with handling these situations under the law. Both bodies assist critical companies such as banks and mobile phone carriers in determining how to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

A successful breach could provide hackers access to the devices of thousands of Israelis and collect sensitive data, compromise bank accounts, disrupt transit and traffic lights, and collect medical information.

In June, a suspected Iranian cyberattack set off rocket-warning sirens in the cities of Jerusalem and Eilat. Israeli cyber-security authorities said the attack targeted municipal alert systems but did not breach essential IDF infrastructure.