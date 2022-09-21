Lapid to King Abdullah: Israel committed to halting terrorism ahead of High Holidays

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the royal palace in Amman, Jordan, on July 27, 2022. Photo: Haim Zach/GPO.

Share this article











Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Jordanian King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Lapid expressed the need for “calming the situation on the ground and halting terrorism” ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

“Prime Minister Lapid emphasized that Israel will not stand idly by and will fight terrorism directed against it in all its forms, and will not allow harm to the security of its citizens,” said the statement.

The statement called the meeting an “expression of the tightening of Israel-Jordan relations,” and “the continued strengthening of the personal connection” between the two leaders.

Lapid and Abdullah also discussed ways to advance economic-civilian cooperation between the neighboring countries.

This is the second meeting of the heads of state, following a trip by Lapid to Abdullah’s palace in Amman back in July.