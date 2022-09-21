Central Bureau of Statistics: Israel’s population nears 10 million

Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich wave Israeli flag at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The population of Israel is just over 9.5 million people ahead of the Jewish New Year, according to data issued by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday.

The country has a population of 9.593 million people, according to the CBS. 7.069 million (74%) identify as Jewish, 2.026 million (21%) as Arab and 498,000 (5%) as neither.

The bureau states that the Israeli population will reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by the end of 2065.

Jews in Israel who are at least 20-years-old are identified as 45.3% secular, 19.2% traditional, 13.9% traditional-religious, 10.7% religious and 10.5% Haredi.

Average life expectancy for Israeli men is 80.5 years compared to 84.6 years for women.

According to the data, 177,000 babies were born in Israel this year; 49,000 people made aliyah; and 2,000 Israelis returned to Israel after living abroad.