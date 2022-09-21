Body of Palestinian suspected of killing elderly woman in terror attack found in Tel Aviv

Share this article











The body of the Palestinian suspected of murdering an 84-year-old Israeli woman in a terror attack on Tuesday was discovered in the heart of Tel Aviv the next morning, the Israel Police said.

Initial indications were that the suspect, 28-year-old Mousa Sarsour, committed suicide by hanging.

According to a police statement, his body was found on Tel Aviv’s Bar Kochva Street, following a nightlong search involving officers, detectives, canine units and Border Police units.

The murder in Holon of the elderly woman, who has not yet been named, was treated as a terror attack soon after her body was discovered on a main street.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Sarsour repeatedly striking the woman in the head with a blunt object. Police had released a photo of the suspect and requested public assistance in locating him.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria apprehended five individuals suspected of assisting Sarsour.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is also involved in the ongoing investigation, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been updated on the situation.

“Terrorism is the embodiment of pure evil,” Lapid said on Tuesday, adding: “This is a shocking attack by a despicable and cowardly terrorist who murdered an elderly woman who could not fight back.”