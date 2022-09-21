Fatah No Longer Hiding its Terror Role – Boasts About its Attacks

Arab terrorists clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the Samarian city of Nablus on March 25, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

PA highlights that it did not condemn last week’s terror attack



Fatah brags: Terrorist murderer is PA Security Forces officer “by day” and member of terror organization “by night”

“When the [Al-Aqsa Martyrs’] Brigades say it, they do it, and when they make a promise, they keep it”



Fatah brags of two terror fronts: PA security services and Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades

Terror attack “high-quality” “because it was carried out by [Fatah’s] Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and one of the PA Security Forces – PA TV host explains in Fatah video



Terror organizations Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine applaud the murder as “heroic operation”

Palestinian Media Watch exposed on Wednesday that Abbas’ Fatah Movement has announced its return to terror and has taken responsibility for the attack near Jenin in which Israeli soldier Major Bar Falahwas murdered. Fatah has since expressed additional praise, calling one of the two terrorist murderers, Ahmed Abed, “heroic,” bragging that he is a member of the PA Security Forces “by day” and a member of Fatah’s terror wing the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades “by night.” Fatah further boasted that a “knight of the Security Forces” “killed a Zionist officer”:

Posted text: “Heroic member of the [PA] military intelligence [Ahmed Abed]– by day he is a security member and by night he is one of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades members (i.e., Fatah’s military wing). He follows in the footsteps of the heroes who preceded him, from [Raed] Al-Karmi (i.e., terrorist, responsible for murder of 9) to [Abdallah] Daoud (i.e., terrorist responsible for numerous attacks) .”

Lyrics: “When the land calls for its men, it will meet us like shining swords. For its sake that which is precious is insignificant, and we will bend our knees before no one but the Creator” Text on screen: “A member of the [PA military] intelligence killed a Zionist officer and died as a Martyr A knight of the Security Forces, Ahmed Ayman Abed He died as a Martyr in a confrontation with the occupation army, during a high-quality operation (i.e., terror attack) against the soldiers at Jalame checkpoint in Jenin, in which a Zionist officer in the occupation army was killed.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 14, 2022]

PMW has reported that Fatah previously has bragged about the deceptive double role of terrorists who work during the day as PA Security Forces.

The following is the video posted and later removed by Fatah, announcing the movement’s return to terror:

Text on screen: “The announcement has been issued.” Armed man: “When the [Al-Aqsa Martyrs’] Brigades say it, they do it, and when they make a promise, they keep it.” Text on screen: “The Al-Aqsa-Palestine [Martyrs’] Brigades is officially announcing its operations (i.e., terror attacks), the Fatah Movement takes responsibility for the operations of its military arm [the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades], and the Fatah leadership announces that it has returned to the phase of the armed struggle (i.e., Fatah’s euphemism for terror)” Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki: “[We are,] on behalf of Fatah, in a process of encouraging, of ending the stage in which [the Israelis] thought that matters had ended in their favor. [PA President] Abbas promised the world last year [at the UN General Assembly] that one year was left.” Footage is shown from a shooting attack on an Israeli military bulldozer on Sept. 13, 2022, next to Jalame checkpoint, while a song is played in the background. No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the attack, although equipment was damaged. Text on screen: “Jalame checkpoint, Jenin, Sept. 13, 2022. The Fatah Movement targets the occupation army this morning.” Lyrics: “The Fatah member does not fear death, the Fatah member O Fatah member, light a fire, O Fatah member O Al-Aqsa [Martyrs’] Brigades, press [the enemy] strongly and we are with you We are the Fatah generation that will not return I return to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this is the response O young people of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, rise up like fire and a volcano” O Fatah member” Posted text on Fatah Facebook page: “The announcement has been issued, the Fatah Movement has moved on to a new stage of confrontation with the occupation. The use of weapons for self-defense is a right anchored in law and history. #The_Al-Aqsa_Martyrs’_Brigades (i.e., Fatah’s military wing) ” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 13, 2022]

In a third Fatah video, official PA TV host and Editor in Chief of the independent Palestinian news agency Ma’an Nasser Al-Lahham explains that the attack was “high-quality” precisely because “it was carried out by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s military wing, and one of the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces officers”:

Posted text: “His Honor [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas recently refused to meet with American Envoy [Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs] Barbara Leaf to discuss the topic of the escalation by the Fatah Movement and its military wing in the occupied West Bank [the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades] ”

Official PA TV host Nasser Al-Lahham and text on screen: “Why is precisely this time [operation] considered high-quality? Because it was carried out by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s military wing, and one of the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces officers [Ahmed Abed]. This means the opening of two new fronts: First, with Fatah, which is dictating active responses – all the Fatah members in the occupied West Bank. Second, with the [PA] Security Forces members. Israel fears that the focus will be on a recurrence of a similar event with Palestinian officers, and this is what happened in 2000-2001. Most of the Martyrs and most of the prisoners serving life were Security Forces members and Fatah members. Therefore, this is a new, large, and dangerous battle, and therefore Israel sat with high-ranking PA officials and asked them to suppress the intifada through arrests, and the PA refused because this land is occupied and matters currently are not as Israel thinks.” Text on screen: “The [PA] Security Forces – the shield of the homeland” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 14, 2022]

In another post referring to the attack, Fatah stressed that it “has taught its children that the use of weapons is a means and not a goal.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022]

PA Chairman Abbas’ advisor and PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash went out of his way to underline that the PA did not condemn the murderous attack. Apparently fake posts were posted on Facebook in the name of top PA and Fatah leaders in which these leaders supposedly spoke against the terror attack, denouncing it: (see texts of fake posts below). Al-Habbash stressed that they were “spreading lies”:

The image shows fake posts from various Facebook pages,

which falsely quote senior PA officials as condemning terror attacks.

Posted text: “Those spreading lies and provoking strife are the ones about whom Allah said: ‘Had they gone forth with you, they would not have increased you except in confusion, and they would have been active among you, seeking [to cause] you fitnah [i.e., chaos and dissension]. And among you are avid listeners to them. [And Allah is Knowing of the wrongdoers]’ [Quran 9:47, Sahih International translation]. These liars are known and exposed, regardless of how they attempt to hide under misleading cloaks. Allah said of them: ‘[And if We willed, We could show them to you, and you would know them by their mark;] but you will surely know them by the tone of [their] speech. [And Allah knows your deeds]’ [Quran 47:30, Sahih International translation].” [Facebook page of PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Sept. 14, 2022]

Three competing terror organizations, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), all rushed to celebrate and praise the “operation.”

Hamas “welcomed” the attack as a “high-quality heroic operation” and “expressed pride in all the heroic Martyrs.” It stated that the attack “is nothing but a warning” to Israel and that Palestinians are “always ready to defend Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, regardless of how heavy the sacrifices may be.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022] Islamic Jihad also referred to the murder of the Israeli soldier as a ´” high-quality operation, stressing that “the heroic operation was carried out on the anniversary of the [1993] Oslo Accords, and thus it announced accompanying [the Oslo Accords] to their final rest.”[Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022] DFLP stressed that “the operation is a response to the Israeli war crimes against our people” and that this “will only increase our people’s determination to continue the resistance, since its experience has proven that the resistance is the only path to national redemption. “ It also emphasized that “there is no way to uproot the occupation and settlements other than daring popular resistance (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to the use of violence and terror).” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022] DFLP encouraged the PLO Executive Committee to “listen to the call of the Palestinian street, which is rising up (from the word “intifada” in Arabic -Ed.) against the occupation and the settlement enterprise” and “unleash the reins on all forms of popular resistance.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022]

The following are longer excerpts of statements cited above and additional information on terrorists, terror attacks and others mentioned above:

Palestinian terrorists and members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) who shot and killed Israeli army officer Maj. Bar Falah, deputy commander of the Nahal brigade, at Jalame checkpoint near Jenin on Sept. 14, 2022. Other soldiers returned fire, killing the two terrorists. Ahmed Abed was an officer in the PA Security Forces. Fatah officially took responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post that was subsequently removed.

Text posted on the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information

Posted text: “A hallucinator, a foreign passerby wants to stick his nose in to write his name on the pages of history as the one who attempted to change, to falsify or change the true picture of what is happening on the ground in the occupied West Bank. Fatah historically has not traded in our people’s blood for its interests, it has lost much to protect every drop of blood, and it has taught its children that the use of weapons is a means and not a goal. These days, after the occupation has insisted and denied all the agreements after many years, Fatah believes that making use of its means and expanding the tactic into the larger field [of confrontation] has become an urgent need to achieve our people’s rights by force.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Culture and Information, Sept. 14, 2022] From Facebook page of Abbas’ advisor Al-Habbash: Text in fake posts: “Supreme Shari’ah Judge of Palestine Mahmoud Al-Habbash: We condemn and denounce the acts of mutual bloodshed between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, as killing and violence are forbidden by religious law in all the monotheist religions.” [Jenin District Governor] Akram Rajoub: “We will not return to the time of the second Intifada (i.e., PA terror campaign 2000-2005, more than 1,100 Israelis murdered), in which the PA was destroyed because they involved the [PA] security establishment in the confrontation with Israel.” Jenin District Governor Akram Rajoub: “We will not allow the loss of control that took place inside the security establishment during the Al-Aqsa Intifada (i.e., the second Intifada) as a result of using the [PA] Security Forces’ weapons against Israel. At the time this caused the destruction of the security establishment, and we will not allow this period to repeat itself.” The Palestinian [PA] Presidential Office: “We condemn the Jalame operation (i.e., terror attack in which terrorists Ahmed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed murdered 1) and call on Israel to stop the daily killing in the West Bank.” Jenin District Governor Akram Rajoub: “The security coordination with the Israeli side continues. It cannot be that any hostile operation would affect the connection between us.” [PA] Security Establishment Spokesman Talal Dweikat: “We will not allow a use of the Palestinian security establishment’s weapons against the Israelis.” [Facebook page of PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash,

Sept. 14, 2022] Headline: “Hamas: The heroic operation in Jenin is a warning to the occupation that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is not alone” “The Hamas Movement welcomed the high-quality heroic operation of the resistance (i.e., terror attack), which was carried out by Ahmed Ayman Ibrahim Abed, 23, and Abd Al-Rahman Hani Subhi Abed, 22 (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1), next to Jalame checkpoint north of occupied Jenin. Hamas expressed its pride in all the heroic Martyrs. It emphasized that the heroic operation in Jenin is nothing but a warning to the Israeli occupation, which is preparing to escalate its violations at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and is mobilizing settlers to defile it, (i.e., possibly refers to upcoming holidays when there are more Jews who visit the Temple Mount – Ed.) as our people and its resistance are always ready to defend Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, regardless of how heavy the sacrifices may be.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022] Headline: “Islamic Jihad welcomes the Jalame operation” “The Islamic Jihad Movement welcomed the high-quality operation (i.e., terror attack) next to Jalame checkpoint, which was carried out by Martyrs Ahmed Ayman Abed, 23, and Abd Al-Rahman Hani Abed, 22 (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1), from the town of Kafr Dan west of Jenin. In the operation an officer in the occupation army was killed and other [soldiers] were wounded (sic., no other soldiers were wounded). In a statement, it emphasized that the heroic operation was carried out on the anniversary of the [1993] Oslo Accords, and thus it announced accompanying [the Oslo Accords] to their final rest… It noted that this daring operationis a natural and legitimate response to the occupation’s crimes against our people on our land, and also a response to the violation of our holy sites. It also said that the series of heroic operations (i.e., terror attacks) will continue until the occupation is defeated and disappears.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022]

Headline: “The Democratic Front [for the Liberation of Palestine]: Resistance is the only path to uproot the occupation and settlements” “The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) eulogized those who carried out the Jalame military checkpoint operation (i.e., terror attack) north of Jenin, Martyrs Ahmed and Abd Al-Rahman Abed (i.e., terrorists, murdered 1). The two died as Martyrs following exchanges of fire with the occupation forces, in which an Israeli officer was killed and a number of Israeli soldiers were wounded (sic., no other soldiers were wounded). In a statement, the DFLP emphasized that the operation is a response to the Israeli war crimes against our people – murder, executions, mass arrests, ongoing daily invasions of the cities, villages, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the demolition of civilians’ homes… The DFLP emphasized that the occupation’s crimes and its incessant aggression will only increase our people’s determination to continue the resistance, since its experience has proven that the resistance is the only path to national redemption and liberating the land from the claws of the occupation and the settlement enterprise. It also emphasized that our people has become convinced that there is no way to uproot the occupation and settlements other than daring popular resistance (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to the use of violence and terror). The DFLP concluded its statement with a call on the PLO Executive Committee to convene today [Sept. 14, 2022], and to stop the policy of waiting and the failed bets on American promises and solutions. [It also called on it] to listen to the call of the Palestinian street, which is rising up (from the word “intifada” in Arabic -Ed.) against the occupation and the settlement enterprise, so that it will begin to implement the decisions of the [Palestinian] National Council (i.e., the legislative body of the PLO) and the [PLO] Central Council, including unleashing the reins on all forms of popular resistance.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Sept. 14, 2022]

The second Intifada – PA terror campaign (2000-2005) in which more than 1,100 Israelis were murdered.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch