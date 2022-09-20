REPORT: Hamas/Islamic Jihad offer $200 for Tiktok shooting attack on Israelis

Share this article











Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups are reportedly offering $200 for shooting attacks targeting Israelis on the condition that the attack is posted on TikTok. Channel 12 news reported on Tuesday that the offer came in order to incentivize attacks during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

שעה אחרי פיגוע הירי בקו התפר: חוליית המחבלים מפרסמת את תיעוד הירי. בזירה נמצאו 30 תרמילים pic.twitter.com/JHSBrMGc3r — רועי שרון Roy Sharon (@roysharon11) September 13, 2022

At least one attack has appeared on social media. Last Tuesday, a Defense Ministry engineering vehicle working along the security barrier in the same area came under gunfire. No injuries were reported in the attack, but a tractor was seriously damaged.30 bullet casings were found at the scene. A video from the shooting, apparently taken by the terrorists, was uploaded to the internet one hour after the attack.

Hamas and PIJ have a long history of using TikTok, a technique experts believe was learned from Hezbollah and Iran.

Maariv news reported that Israeli security forces have seen over 70 warnings of terror attacks in the past several days. The focus of most of these threats has been Jerusalem. A report on Kan News cited an unnamed security official as saying that there are “concrete warnings” that terror groups plan to incite violence in and around the Temple Mount ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

Arab social media has been calling on Muslims to ascend the Temple Mount during the Jewish holidays.

Security officials announced on Tuesday that Jewish visits to the site will not be suspended.

Israel is currently undergoing an extended period of violence. The IDF launched Operation Breakwater in March, launching nightly raids focused on proactively preventing terrorist attacks in Israel. Focusing on Shechem (Nablus), Jenin, and other hotspots in northern Samaria, the IDF forces increasingly ran into informal “battalions” made up of gunmen armed with automatic weapons affiliated with terror organizations like Hamas and PIJ. At the same time, the IDF has been reinforcing soft spots in the anti-terrorist security barrier. More than 2,050 counterterrorism operations have been carried out, during which over 1,500 wanted individuals have been apprehended and hundreds of weapons seized. This operation has been coming under heavy fire from terrorists, indicative of a large number of weapons in the hands of the Palestinians.

The operation comes after deadly attacks killed 19 Israelis between March and May 2022. Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi claims the operation has prevented hundreds of attacks.