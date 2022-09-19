Record number of Jews visit the Temple Mount

Share this article











Tom Nisani, the head of Beyadenu, a Temple Mount activist organization, made an exciting announcement.

“The Hebrew year 5782 will soon end, and very soon, we will cross the threshold of 50,000 people who ascended to the Temple Mount over the past year,” Nisani said. Beyadenu provides professional guides for people wishing to visit Judaism’s holiest site.

Nisani reported that this represents a 95% increase from last year, when only 25,582 Jews ascended, and a 69% increase from the previous record of 29,420 set in 5779.

Beyadenu also reported that 93.4% of Jewish ascenders walked in the Halachically (Jewish law) permitted route (46,700). According to Halacha, Jews are only allowed to walk in areas that were not restricted for use by the priests in the days of the Temples.

The Israeli police permitted only 6.6% of the Jews who visited the site to tour the site freely (3,300).

Thirty-five thousand sixteen people ascended so far in the civil year 2022.

Nisani said that “despite the restrictions, harassment, the limited 5 hours a day only on weekdays limitation, despite it all – a record was broken this year in Jewish ascendance. The Jewish People are returning to the Temple Mount! The next goal is 100,000 ascenders a year!”