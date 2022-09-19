Iranian president thinks Holocaust should be investigated to determine if it happened

Share this article











When asked if he believed the Holocaust happened, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Lesley Stahl, “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.”

Yeah somebody should get right on that, it’s one of the great mysteries of history https://t.co/1BIqnkGrPF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 19, 2022

