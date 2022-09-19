Sep 19, 2022
Iranian president thinks Holocaust should be investigated to determine if it happened

When asked if he believed the Holocaust happened, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Lesley Stahl, “There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched.” 

In response, Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro tweeted: “Yeah somebody should get right on that, it’s one of the great mysteries of history.”

 