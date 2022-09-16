Manhunt underway for shooter after Israel teen injured by gunfire in Karmel

IDF soldiers during an operation in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy: IDF.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in the town of Karmel, south of Hebron Thursday night as a manhunt is underway for a suspected terrorist who shot and wounded an Israeli teen.

According to the Jerusalem Post , the victim, who was approximately 18 years old, was transported to a hospital by Magen David Adom.

MDA paramedic Elad Pass told the Post that the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body but was fully conscious and communicated with first responders while they worked to stop the bleeding before evacuating him to Beersheba’s Soroka hospital.

Pass said that the victim’s condition was moderate and stable.

In a tweet, the Israel Defense Forces said additional troops were dispatched to the area to conduct the manhunt.

An Israeli civilian was injured as a result of a shooting in the area of Carmel. He was evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment. IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are searching the area for the suspects. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 15, 2022

An infiltration siren sounded during the attack, but it is believed the suspects shot from outside of Karmel.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem expressed support for the attack.

“From the north of the West Bank in Jenin al Qassam, to its south in Khalil al-Rahman, the rebellious youth in the West Bank continue their fight against the occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem said according to the Post. “The operation in the Carmel settlement, south of Hebron, is a continuation of our people’s response to the Zionist aggression on al-Aqsa Mosque and the crimes of the occupation.”

The attacks come after a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, ahead of the Jewish high holidays, which includes the killing of IDF Maj. Bar Falah by two Palestinian terrorists during a firefight near Jalamah crossing on Wednesday.

Last week, a Palestinian has arrested in Jaffa carrying a submachine gun and explosives to commit a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Earlier this month, IDF soldiers were injured after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a bus they were riding in the Jordan Valley.