Police use violence against Israelis protesting World Health Organization’s Tel Aviv conference ]

Share this article











Protestors took to the streets during Tuesday’s World Health Organization (WHO) summit in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Police are serving and protecting the World Health Organization.

Tonight in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/X3NOjUbxAH — Barak Avi (@barak_a_m) September 13, 2022

International health officials and representatives from 53 member states in the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region convened for the 72nd session of the WHO’s Regional Committee for Europe in Tel Aviv this week.

In the video, peaceful protestors opposing the WHO’s presence in Israel were seen being shoved by police tasked with protecting the convention in Tel Aviv’s Hilton Hotel. No arrests were reported during the clashes.

The Regional Committee is the WHO Europe’s premier conference on public health in Europe. The health officials, dignitaries, and heads of state met to “endorse regional policies, activities, and financial plans to improve people’s health and well-being.”