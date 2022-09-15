Young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis and Moroccans Mark Second Anniversary of Abraham Accords Together in Washington, DC

Share this article











Washington, DC, (September 15th, 2022) – For the first time since the Abraham Accords, a coalition of young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Moroccans are in America together to celebrate what has been achieved in two short years and build personal bonds between the countries. The group will be met by officials from the White House, State Department, Congress, and Senate. A special bi-partisan roundtable discussion will be held in Congress, hosted by the Abraham Accords Caucus. In addition to meeting representatives of the European Union, think tanks, academics, faith leaders, students, and philanthropists to showcase how the agreements have changed their lives for the better.

The Leaders of Tomorrow program is a joint initiative of the Tel Aviv-based ISRAEL-is organization and Mimouna Association of Morocco, together with a coalition of young leaders from all the Abraham Accords countries.

“The accords have not only dramatically changed the geo-political reality in our region. They have changed the lives of millions of Jews, Christians, and Muslims who would have never had the opportunity to interact. Israel-is has been at the forefront of pushing long-term people-to-people programs ever since. This is the first time we have united friends from all the countries as one unit to celebrate and plan for the future.” Said Eyal Biram and Matan Dansker of Israeli-is.

“Today’s Mimouna- Israel-is mission to the United States is an opportunity to bridge the gap between Jews and Muslims by creating an authentic space with a circle of emerging Arab and Israeli young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries to build a sustainable peace and better for future for our region.” Said El Mehdi Boudra, founder of the Mimouna Association.

“Leaders of Tomorrow is a great platform for connection and collaboration between young and talented professionals from our nations, throughout which we will discuss local, national, and global issues and come up with creative and innovative solutions. As an Emirati, I’m part of the Abrahamic Accords; I believe that it’s my responsibility to build connections and culture to enhance a warm peace based on tolerance and Co-existence.” Said Majed Alseyabi of the UAE Youth Council.

The delegation is supported by Voices of Israel and hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).