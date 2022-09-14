Iranian army holds exercise with 150 UAVs, including missile drones

Share this article











The Islamic Republic of Iran Army conducted its first-ever multibranch UAV exercise on Aug. 24, according to a report on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

The drill included 150 drones from four branches of the army, and the report included footage from the Army’s UAV Base 313, which houses more than 100 drones, according to a report issued by MEMRI.

It also highlighted the operations of the Kaman-12 and Kaman-22 reconnaissance drones, monitoring stations in the Anark area, and the Omid suicide drone, which contrasted with Azerbaijan’s deployment of the Israeli-made Harop drone.

According to Gen. Hamid Vahedi, commander of the Army’s Air Force, the drones are outfitted with missiles and bombs manufactured by Iran’s Ministry of Defense.

The next day, Channel 1 (Iran) aired a report on the drill.

The Channel 1 reporter said: “On the second day of the Army’s joint UAV exercise, the Iranian skies, from south to north and from east to west, are controlled by at least 150 state-of-the-art and diverse UAVs.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by the AP, Ukraine’s military said for the first time on Tuesday that it came across an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield.