A new and ambitious project will ‘bring’ the moon to the Middle East

Dubai is planning an ambitious project, investing $5 billion in recreating the moon as a destination resort intended to boost their already booming tourism industry.

It will require four years to construct the 735-foot tall satellite from carbon fiber and have solar cells to generate power.

The surface will be illuminated, and can be used to depict the various phases of the moon or to display light shows. Visitors will also be able to suit up as astronauts and “experience a degree of weightlessness” on the resort’s “lunar surface”. Additionally, a water tank and cable system will provide “full zero-gravity sensation”. The resort will aslo offer a “lunar rover” to get around.

The company estimates the construction budget to be around $5 billion, with an annual revenue projection of $1.8 billion. Moon requires a 12-month pre-development programme followed by a 48-month build-out. If the process begins by the end of this year, it could be completed by 2027.

The project will be developed by the Canadian architectural company and intellectual property licensor, Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR) which was co-founded by Sandra G. Matthews and Michael R. Henderson.

“Moon Dubai will be the largest and most successful modern-day tourism project within the entire MENA region, doubling annual tourism visitations to Dubai based on its global appeal, brand awareness and unique multiple integrated offerings,” Moon World Resorts’ Mathews and Henderson said, adding it can “can comfortably accommodate 10 million annual visitors.”

“Moon Dubai will significantly impact every aspect of the emirate’s economy including tourism, transportation, commercial and residential real estate, infrastructure, financial services, aviation and space, energy, MICE, agriculture, technology and of course education,” Henderson said, adding this would “firmly plant the UAE flag into the forefront of space exploration,” thus, driving millions of global space enthusiasts to seek out all Dubai has to offer.

Recently, the country earmarked $820 million to its fund ambitious space plans, with initial plans to build satellites.

The resort’s focus will be on leading edge architecture, engineering, design and technology. The Dubai Moon will also accommodate a training platform for various space agencies and their respective astronauts.

The resort will feature a spa and wellness section, a nightclub, event centre, global meeting place, and lounge area.

Moon Dubai will offer 4,000 luxury resort suites and 300 ‘Sky Villas’; private luxury residences housed internally within the main buildings. Its surrounding “lunar colony” will be able to accommodate 2.5 million guests annually.

Dubai is one of the world’s leading tourism destinations and tourism in Dubai is a major source of revenue. In 2018, Dubai was the fourth most-visited city in the world based on the number of international visitors.In 2019, Dubai attracted a total of 16.73 million tourists. In 2003, revenue from tourism exceeded $1 billion and surpassed oil revenues to directly and indirectly account for over 17% and 28% of GDP respectively.In the first half of 2022, tourism revenues surpassed $5 billion.

Another moon project is planned for Las Vegas.

This increase of moons has end-of-days implications. Sara Yehudit Schneider, an author and director of A Still Small Voice Torah teaching institution, believes changes relating to the moon will be a necessary precursor to the Messianic era, symbolizing a God-based feminism that was hinted at in the Story of Creation and the moon’s phases are a constant reminder of mankind’s Messianic mission.

“There is an aspect of the geula (redemption) process is a repairing of the moon, which basically means the rising of the feminine,” Schneider told Israel365 News. “In Jewish symbology, the masculine archetype conflates with the sun and the feminine with the moon.”

As the basis for her claim, Schneider cited the Talmud (Hulin 60b). The Talmud discusses the seeming contradiction in the verse describing the creation of the sun and the moon.

Hashem made the two great lights, the greater light to dominate the day and the lesser light to dominate the night, and the stars. Genesis 1:16

Though initially described in equal terms, the verse then noted the sun and the moon were not equal, with the sun being called the “greater light” and the moon the “lesser light”. The Talmud explains that when God created the sun and the moon they were equal in every manner, including size and intensity. The moon complained, saying, “Two kings cannot share one crown.” God agreed and made the moon shine less intensely, compensating the moon by commanding Israel to set the calendar by its cycles.

“The moon was diminished as part of the creation, surrendering her throne,” Schneider explained. “The rest of history, from Creation to Messiah, is the moon reattaining her fullness of stature. The bliss of the messianic era is when the masculine and feminine meet face-to-face, completely equal, as represented by the Cherubim on the ark of the covenant.”

“Our messianic goal is for the ‘he’ and ‘she’ to become completely equal,” Schneider said. “The feminine polarity, or shechina (divine presence), is that aspect of the universe that is engaged in a dynamic moving towards perfection, represented by the moon. The masculine is represented by the sun, completeness in a state of unwavering perfection. All of creation has an aspect of feminine and is moving towards a sun-like completeness.”

“To do this, the sun and the moon need to be completely equal, but they aren’t which is why the solar and lunar calendar are out of sync,” Schneider said. “Though the lunar cycle appears circular, returning to the same point each month, each ascent to fullness leaves a trace of growth, bringing us closer to completion and Moshiach (Messiah).”

Schneider emphasized that modern feminism is not intentionally moving towards Messiah but it serves a necessary and holy function nonetheless.

“So many things that are necessary for the Messianic process can be done with a pure God-centered intention or a non-God-centered intention,” Schneider said. “That applies to feminism as well. It is true that if we are not keeping up the pace, if there are changes and transitions that need to happen and the God-conscious folks aren’t getting to work and fulfilling their responsibilities, Hashem will get people to push things through even without the correct intention.”

“One of the distinguishing features of the feminine that is necessary for the messianic age is the collapsing of hierarchy when everyone will be unique and equally the most beloved to Hashem” Schneider concluded.