Jews attacked in Hebron area; shepherd seriously wounded

A Jewish shepherd was seriously wounded on Monday evening when he was attacked by an Arab armed with a hoe near the settlement of Ma’on in southern Mount Hebron. According to a security source, a large mob of Palestinians was involved in the attack, attacking Jews in the area with rocks.

MDA paramedic Elyashiv Ameti said: “The injured man suffered from a severe bleeding head injury and was in a state of semi-consciousness. We gave him the initial medical treatment that included drug treatment, oxygen administration, and dressing the wound and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was serious and stable.”

A Jewish farmer was attacked and seriously wounded by 30 Palestinian rioters in Hebron mountains pic.twitter.com/uODRRVoKUD — Adin – עדין (@AdinHaykin1) September 12, 2022

A video posted on Twitter showed the Arab mob being incited by “anarchists” (i.e., left-wing anti-Israel protesters). Among the anarchists was Yasmin Eran Vardi, a young Israeli woman who made headlines when she refused to be drafted into the IDF in 2019. Vardi is an activist in Ta’ayush, an organization that claims to be a pro-Palestinian humanitarian organization.

In January 2016, Channel 2 (Israel) broadcast footage of Ta’ayush activist Ezra Nawi boasting that he poses as a prospective Jewish purchaser of land from Palestinians, then providing the Palestinian National Security Forces with the names and telephone numbers of Palestinian land brokers willing to sell land to him. Nawi is both Jewish and Israeli, and the Palestinian legal code regards the sale of land to Israelis as a capital offense. Nawi said such people are beaten and executed.

Mount Hebron Regional Council chairman Yochay Damry said that “this is attempted murder. I demand that the security forces act decisively against the perpetrators and restore deterrence and security to the residents and the region.”

Immediately after the attack, the Arabs began attacking, passing Israeli cars with stones.

The attack on the Jews is being reported in Palestinian media as Jewish “settlers” attacking the Arab residents of al Tiwani, a nearby village.

Since January, the number of shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria has risen to 60, the most in that period since 2019.

For the past several weeks, the IDF has been carrying out an extensive anti-terrorism operation called Breakwater in Judea and Samaria. More than 2,050 counterterrorism operations have been carried out, during which over 1,500 wanted individuals have been apprehended and hundreds of weapons seized. This operation has been coming under heavy fire from terrorists.