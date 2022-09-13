Fatah Proudly Admits: Officer in PA Security Forces Founded Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades Terror Cell

Palestinian militants of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, a group linked to the Fatah movement, demonstrate their skills during a training in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on September 20, 2015. (Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90)

Share this article











Fatah participating in the very same terror they are meant to stop

Fatah admits its Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades shot at Jews, song instructs: “Shake them and burn them”

The US and European trained Palestinian Authority Security Forces are meant to be fighting terror. In reality, as admitted by Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement, they are actively participating in the very same terror they are meant to be preventing.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades is an integral part of Abbas’ Fatah Movement. It is also an internationally designated terror organization. In the last months, terrorists from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades have been participating in an ever-growing number of terror attacks.

One such terrorist was Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, killed on Aug. 9, 2022 during a gun battle with Israeli security forces. While celebrating the terrorist, Fatah exposed, in a post on its official Facebook page, that Al-Nabulsi was part of a terror cell founded by an officer in the PA Security Forces and that three other Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists, killed in February 2022, were also part of the same cell:

“Our heroic Martyrs Adham Mabrouka, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, Ashraf Mubaslat, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Abboud [Abd Al-Rahman] Sobeh, Islam Sobeh, and Muhammad Al-Azizi. And heroic prisoner Abd Al-Hakim Shahin, an officer in the [PA] Security Forces and founder of the lions’ den group (i.e., terror cell from Nablus). #The_Al-Aqsa_Martyrs’_Brigades #The_lions’_den_group #Fire_mountain (i.e., nickname for Nablus)” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 3, 2022]

The terrorists Adham Mabrouka, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, Ashraf Mubaslat were killed by Israeli security forces on February 8, 2022 in Nablus. Together with Al-Nabulsi, they had been identified as the terrorists who had carried out a number of terror attacks and were about to carry out another imminent attack. At the time, Fatah vowed revenge for the killing of the terrorists. As Palestinian Media Watch exposed, at a memorial ceremony for the three, Abbas even directly called to murder Israelis.

The other terrorists, so-called “heroic Martyrs,” mentioned in the post were all killed in gun battles with Israeli security forces.

The terrorists were part of “The Lions’ Den Group” terror cell founded by the “heroic prisoner” Abd Al-Hakim Shahin. According to Fatah, Shahin is an “officer in the [PA] Security Forces.”

A video shared by Fatah days earlier also glorified the terrorists of the cell. The video also includes footage of the terrorists Daoud Zubeidi, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, and Adham Al-Shishani.

Lyrics: “The shout of a hero shakes my land, and hooray for the Fatah members. Let the whole world hear, welcome Fatah members” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 28, 2022]

In a different video, Fatah admits its Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades shot at Jews visiting Jospeh’s Tomb. In the video gunshots are heard, apparently from the shooting attack targeting Jews, and a car is seen going up in flames, while a song playing in the background instructs: “Shake them and burn them”:

Lyrics: “Shake them and burn them, O knights of the night.” Text on screen: “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s military wing, target a car of settlers. As a result, 5 Zionists were wounded (sic.).” Posted text: The image shows a masked terrorist holding an assault rifle. Text on image: “Urgent: “The enemy admits the wounding of 5 Zionist settlers (sic.,) in a shooting operation carried out by a squad of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Fatah Movement’s military wing against their car as they attempted to infiltrate Nablus early this morning [Aug. 30, 2022].” Note: Two Jews were shot and wounded while going to pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus on the night of Aug. 29, 2022 [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 30, 2022]

Fatah identified the shooters “taking revenge” on the Jews as “the men of Al-Nabulsi” – one of the members of the Lions’ Den terror cell as documented above:

Posted text: “Nablus, fire mountain – the men of [Ibrahim] Al-Nabulsi take revenge next to Joseph’s Tomb, shooting a car of settlers and setting it on fire. Two were wounded, one of them in serious condition (refers to shooting attack on Jews going to pray at the site on the night of Aug. 29, 2022 -Ed.).” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 30, 2022]

Al-Nabulsi also featured in a video post by Fatah just days previously, in which terrorists of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are wearing Fatah headbands and carrying assault rifles.

[Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 26, 2022]

Again using the Palestinian terror-friendly platform of Facebook, Fatah recently released a more general post, celebrating the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, its terrorists and other Fatah terrorists.

A video attached to the post showed masked terrorists of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades posing with weapons, while in the background the narrator referred to the terrorists as the “jewel in the crown of the revolution, the salt of the earth… the giants of the land”:

Narrator: “We’ll say of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades [that they’re] the jewel in the crown of the revolution, the salt of the earth, the first rain, the rage of the thoughts, the moan of the soul, the torrent of the river, the burst of hope, the giants of the land, the legitimate heirs of [Yasser] Arafat, a loud sea wave, the tsunami of the generations, the vein of the resistance. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are self-sacrificing fighters, self-sacrificing fighters of rage and freedom. This is the revolution. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades are the only ones who love, who love and think the river is a mirror. They side with Abu Ali Iyad (i.e., former Fatah terror leader), Saad Sayel (i.e., former Fatah terror leader), Abu Al-Hol (i.e., one of the founders of Fatah), [Khalil Al-Wazir] ‘Abu Jihad’ (i.e., responsible for murder of 125), [Salah Khalaf] ‘Abu Iyad’ (i.e., head of Black September), Raed Al-Karmi (i.e., responsible for murder of 9), Thabet Thabet (i.e., former Fatah terror leader), Atef Abayat (i.e., former Fatah terror leader), Ayyat Al-Akhras (i.e., suicide bomber, murdered 2). [They are] the army that fills the land with longings of those who love Jerusalem. If they are furious then the world is furious”

The video was attached to a post that read:

“The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin, Fatah’s military wing in Jenin” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 18, 2022]

The Fatah terrorists to whom the narrator compared today’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists, included Khalil Al-Wazir (Abu Jihad), a founder of Fatah and deputy to Yasser Arafat, to whom the Palestinians attribute the murder of at least 125 Israelis and Salah Khalaf (Abu Iyad) a of the founders of Fatah, and who, as the head of the terror organization Black September, planned the murder of the 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

The involvement of the PA Security Forces in terror is nothing new. In fact Daoud Zubeidi, mentioned above, also featured in a Fatah video dedicated entirely to members of the PA Security Forces who had directly participated in terror. In the video, exposed by PMW, Fatah explained exactly how it views the PA Security Forces: “By day [PA] Security Forces [members], and by night self-sacrificing fighters.” On a different occasion, Palestinian leader Jibril Rajoub bragged that “12% of the prisoners (i.e., terrorists) in the [Israeli] prisons are members of the PA Security [Forces]”.

The following is additional information about the terrorists mentioned above:

Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, and Ashraf Mubaslat – Palestinian terrorists and members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) who were shot and killed by Israeli security forces in Nablus on Feb. 8, 2022. When killed the terrorists were armed with two M-16 semi-automatic assault rifles and intelligence indicated that they were planning an imminent terror attack. The terrorists had already committed six shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in previous weeks, among them: Jan. 25, 2022 – shooting on an Israeli military post near Nablus. Jan. 27, 2022 – shooting on a military post between the Israeli towns of Elon Moreh and Itamar east of Nablus. Jan. 29, 2022 – shooting on an Israeli military vehicle as it drove next to the PA village of Tell southwest of Nablus. Feb. 2, 2022 – shooting on a military post at an entrance to Nablus. PMW was unable to determine the details of the remaining two attacks, which reportedly targeted Israeli towns.

Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi – Palestinian terrorist and member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) who was responsible for a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers. Al-Nabulsi resisted arrest and shot at Israeli soldiers who returned fire and killed him in Nablus on Aug. 9, 2022. Al-Nabulsi was a member of a Fatah terror cell that was attacked while planning an imminent attack on Feb. 8, 2022; while Al-Nabulsi escaped, three other members of the cell were shot and killed: Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, and Ashraf Mubaslat.

Abd Al-Rahman Jamal Sobeh and Muhammad Bashar Al-Azizi – Palestinian terrorists who shot at Israeli soldiers conducting a counter-terror operation in Nablus on July 24, 2022. The soldiers returned fire, killing Sobeh and Al-Azizi.

Daoud Zubeidi – Palestinian terrorist and member of the PA Security Forces who shot at Israeli soldiers in Jenin on May 13, 2022. Israeli Police officer Noam Raz was murdered in the attack. Zubeidi was wounded in the exchange of fire and died of his wounds two days later.

Yasser Arafat – Founder of Fatah and former chairman of the PLO and PA. During the 1960s, 70s and 80s Arafat was behind numerous terror attacks against Israelis. Although he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 together with then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and then Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Shimon Peres “for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East” after signing the Oslo Accords peace agreement, Arafat launched a 5-year terror campaign – the second Intifada (2000-2005) – in which more than 1,000 Israelis were murdered. Arafat died of an illness in 2004.

Abu Ali Iyad was appointed head of Fatah military operations in 1966 and was responsible for several terror attacks. The attacks included a bombing in the town of Beit Yosef in northern Israel on April 25, 1966 (injuring 3 people), and placing bombs in the town of Margaliot in northern Israel on July 19, 1966. He was killed in 1971 in Jordan by the Jordanian army when it forced Fatah members out of the country.

Saad Sayel – Senior Fatah commander. He led the PLO forces that were based in Lebanon during the early 1980s.

Abu Jihad (Khalil Al-Wazir) – was a founder of Fatah and deputy to Yasser Arafat. He headed the PLO terror organization’s military wing and also planned many deadly Fatah terror attacks in the 1960’s – 1980’s. These attacks, in which a total of 125 Israelis were murdered, included the most lethal in Israeli history – the hijacking of a bus and murder of 37 civilians, 12 of them children.

Abu Iyad (Salah Khalaf) – PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat’s deputy, one of the founders of Fatah, and head of the terror organization Black September, a secret branch of Fatah. Attacks he planned include the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics (Sept. 5, 1972) and the murder of two American diplomats in Sudan (March 1, 1973). It is commonly assumed that his assassin, a former Fatah bodyguard, was sent by the Abu Nidal Organization, a rival Palestinian faction.

Thabet Thabet – one of the founders of the Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) in Tulkarem. Thabet was responsible for many shooting attacks against Israelis at the start of the 2000-2005 PA terror campaign (the second Intifada). Thabet was killed by the Israeli army on Dec. 31, 2000.

Raed Al-Karmi – Palestinian terrorist and senior Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) member responsible for the murder of 9 Israelis in several attacks: Etgar Zeituni and Motti Dayan on Jan. 23, 2001; Zvi Shelef on May 31, 2001; Danny Yehuda on June 18, 2001; Elie Na’aman on July 4, 2001; Dov Roseman on Aug. 26, 2001; soldier Yaniv Levy on Aug. 28, 2001; Israeli army officer Erez Merhavi on Sept. 6, 2001; and Hananya Ben Avraham on Oct. 5, 2001. Al-Karmi was killed by the Israeli army on Jan. 14, 2002.

Atef Abayat – Tanzim (Fatah terror faction) commander in Bethlehem who was accused of murdering Sarit Amrani in a shooting attack in the West Bank (Sept. 20, 2001). He was also accused of shooting at the Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo. Abayat was killed in a car explosion about a month after the murder of Sarit Amrani. PMW has been unable to verify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ayyat Al-Akhras – The youngest female Palestinian suicide bomber (aged 17). A member of Fatah, Al-Akhras carried out a suicide bombing attack near a Jerusalem supermarket on March 29, 2002, murdering 2 and wounding 28.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch