The Truth About Israel

Interestingly, VICE News shows concern for the civilians on only one side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wouldn’t a true humanitarian be equally worried about the Israeli children targeted by Palestinian rockets? Not only is Israel one of the freest and most prosperous nations in the world, it is the only democracy in the Middle East. So why is it so controversial to support the Jewish state? Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada, lays out several fundamental truths about America’s most critical ally.