Lebanese politician calls to bomb Israel’s oil rigs

Share this article











Spokesman for the Syrian Social Nationalist Party Firas Al-Shoufi stated on OTV (Lebanon) on Aug. 24 that every offshore oil rig owned by Israel should be bombed.

According to a report by MEMRI about ongoing maritime border deliberations between Lebanon and Israel, he said this is the first time that anyone has stepped up to fight American and Israeli efforts to loot resources in the region.

He also made it a point to say that his party does not recognize any sea border between Israel and Lebanon, and that force is the only way for the Lebanese people to recapture what is rightfully theirs from Israel.

Said Shoufi: “The Israeli mentality is bringing the confrontation closer. If the resistance agrees today. … As a political party, we oppose the negotiations, and we do not recognize any line [dividing the maritime border]. We call for the bombing of every drilling rig.”