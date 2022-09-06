World Health Organization to arrive in Israel to dictate world health policy

Share this article











International health officials, along with representatives from 53 member states in the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region, will convene for the 72nd session of the WHO’s Regional Committee for Europe on September 14-16. The conference will last until September 14 and will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv.

In a document obtained by Israel365 News, the Israeli government will fund the conference to the tune of $430,000.

The Regional Committee is the WHO Europe’s premier conference on public health in Europe. The health officials, dignitaries, and heads of state will meet to “endorse regional policies, activities, and financial plans to improve people’s health and well-being.”

This year’s session will be the first in-person conference since the novel coronavirus outbreak. The convention will focus on priority health areas that the WHO’s European offices will spotlight, including empowerment through digital health, health promotion through behavioral and cultural insights, addressing health worker shortages, and access to affordable medicines.

Other health topics to be discussed include ending cervical cancer, reducing alcoholism, and treatment for tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections.