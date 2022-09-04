Biden official visits region to push ‘two-state solution’; convince Israel to curtail anti-terror operations

Share this article











The US State Department has sent Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf to the region. Her mission reportedly is to pressure Israel into making concessions to the Palestinian Authority. The stated objectives of the concessions are to “improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people” and to move closer to reaching the misnamed “two-state solution.”

Leaf arrived in Israel on Thursday and met with Israeli officials in Jerusalem and Palestinian officials in Ramallah. On Saturday, she went to Jordan for 24 hours, presumably to discuss the same issue.

According to Israel’s Channel 13 News diplomatic correspondent Moriah Ashraf Wolberg, Leaf “expressed US fears over the possibility of an “escalation” in Judea and Samaria.

A security official who took part in the meetings with [Leaf] told Channel 13, “The Americans are very upset. The number of Palestinian deaths worries them, and they fear the dynamics in [Judea and Samaria] and the increased activities of the IDF will continue,” according to the report.

The IDF has been operating in Judea and Samaria in recent weeks against terrorist infrastructures. Large amounts of weapons have been seized, and the IDF has encountered countless armed terrorists. The operation came in the wake of a series of deadly attacks which killed 19 people between mid-March and the beginning of May. More than 1,200 suspects have been detained since the start of the operation.

The “two-state solution” would create an unprecedented militarized Palestinian entity inside the borders of Israel that have been ethnically cleansed of Jews with its exclusively Muslim capital in Jerusalem.

Leaf was here in June for the same purpose. Negotiations are further complicated by the insistence of the Biden administration to pursue a deal with Iran concerning their nuclear program. The deal would not only greenlight an Iranian nuclear weapons program but also remove sanctions, infusing the Iranian economy with billions of dollars, most of which would go to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ regional expansionism.

In her recent trip, Leaf reportedly tried to persuade the Palestinians not to pursue a bid at the UN Security Council for full UN membership. President Mahmoud Abbas is planning to start the process immediately after his speech at the UN General Assembly, which begins on Sept. 20. The US is expected to veto this attempt.