Head of vaccine safety research: Israel deliberately lied about covid vaccine health risks

Share this article











In a scathing letter published on Friday, the executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (vacsafety.org), Steve Kirsch accused Israel’s Health Ministry of deliberately covering up “serious safety problems” in the covid vaccine.

Kirsch called the “exclusive” expose “the single most important article on my Substack (which has over 700 articles).”

According to Kirsch, Israel’s Health Ministry took a year and a half from the date of the vaccine’s rollout before looking at COVID vaccine safety data.

He adds that they only began aggregating safety data in December 2021, one whole year after launching the vaccines to the public. At that time, the Health Ministry appointed an external expert panel led by Professor Mati Berkowitz, a leading Israeli expert on pharmacology and toxicology from Asaf Harofeh hospital, to review the safety data they gathered over the next half-year.

The panel presented their findings to the Health Ministry in June 2022 in a Zoom meeting. The call was “secretly recorded.” According to their findings, the COVID vaccines were far more dangerous than international health authorities claimed. The panel discovered “serious adverse events,” Pfizer or any world government never disclosed those side effects. Contrary to what the public was told, the events were long-term.

“They also determined causality, something no other world health authority has ever been willing to do (because other governments never looked at the data either). Causality was both obvious and easy to prove using the re-challenge data that was collected (you can’t do this using the US VAERS data, for example),” Kirsch wrote.

The panel concluded that the Israeli government misled the People of Israel. Kirsch fears that the data doesn’t cover all adverse events as “the outside team only looked at the top 5 most frequently cited events.”

He adds that the Ministry of Health released a fake report to give the impression that the vaccines were safer than the data showed. The only reason the coverup has been exposed is thanks to the whistleblower who leaked the secret meeting between the Ministry of Health and Berkowitz’s panel.

Kirsch concluded his piece by calling for an investigation into the Helth Ministry’s corruption and lies.