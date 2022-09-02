Why the Proposed Deal With Iran is TERRIBLE for Israel

Share this article











While the world panders and deliberates, one of the world’s most dangerous, radical regimes is racing towards nuclear capability with a publicly sworn statement of destroying Israel and America. The US, EU and others are pushing hard to establish a new agreement with Iran, even if it only means slowing their nuclear breakout time by five years. Not only should we be worried about an Iranian nuclear capability that could kill millions of people around the world, but Iran also has a proxy army with more than 100,000 fighters in Lebanon. As the world pushes towards a pathetic, useless agreement with Iran, we should pray that American leaders push back against the forces of evil, and pray that Israel would have the strength to stand on their own if needed, even if it means attacking Iran directly.

