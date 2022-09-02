Sep 02, 2022
In first call to Lapid, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy said he is ‘counting’ on Israel to sanction Russia

by | Sep 2, 2022 | Ukraine-Russia War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: Drop of Light/Shutterstock.

Following his first call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he expects Israel to sanction Russia for its six-month-long deadly war.

“I’ve held the first telephone conversation with the new prime minister of Israel @yairlapid. I count on his country’s accession to the sanctions on Russia and provision of practical assistance to Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation,” tweeted Zelenskyy.

Lapid tweeted: “I congratulated him on the occasion of Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day last week. Israel and Ukraine share long-standing ties. We hope to see an end to the war soon, and for Ukrainians to live in peace and prosperity.”