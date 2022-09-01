Sep 01, 2022
Iran calls to launch ground offensive against Israel

by | Sep 1, 2022 | IDF

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

IDF artillery canon in the Golan Heights. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website posted an interview with Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who argued that the Palestinians and Hezbollah must launch a “ground war.”

According to a report by MEMRI, Salami explained that this is because “while missiles are excellent for deterrence or for waging static wars, they do not liberate the lands.”

He said that despite having access to advanced weaponry, Israel’s army lacked the same level of religious fervor and belief that characterizes the resistance movement and the Palestinians. The interview was posted on Aug. 19.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami on Aug.19, 2022. Credit: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website via MEMRI.

Salami proclaimed that “it is vital to continue the jihad. … The struggle is spreading within the Occupied Territories … hundreds of thousands of missiles are deployed against Israel, and they can attack.”

He added: “The Palestinians are ready today for ground warfare. Israel’s biggest weakness is ground warfare.”