Russia to host joint military exercise with China, India, and Syria

Next month, Russia will host the Vostok 2022 military exercises at seven firing ranges in far eastern Russia and in the northern and central part Sea of Japan. Joining will be the militaries from China, India, and Syria.

Fifty thousand troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships, will be used in the exercises. The Russian Defense Ministry said squadrons of Russian airborne troops, long-range bombers, and military cargo planes would participate in the drills along with other forces. Also taking part will be several former Soviet republics, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, and Syria. Held September 1-7, these will be the first military exercises held by Russia since it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The Russian defense ministry noted that as part of the maneuvers, warships from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will take part in the drill in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan to “practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas.”

The exercise in the Sea of Japan is especially concerning as it implies a unified Russian-Chinese military front. Russian authorities voiced assurances that there was no reason for concern.

The Indian military has opted not to participate in this exercise segment as it is especially concerning to Japan.

“We have expressed [to the Russian side] our concern about the activity of Russian troops close to our country amid ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government continues to collect information and will act accordingly,” Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo, adding that the exercise the conduct of the military exercises “does not coincide with Japan’s position and is unacceptable.”

Russia denied that there was any reason for concern.

“The exercise isn’t directed against any specific countries or military alliances and is purely defensive,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Fomin said at a meeting with foreign military attaches.

The exercise also reinforces the growing connection between China and Russia. The two nations have held numerous joint military exercises, and last year, the joint exercises involving more than 10,000 troops were held in China for the first time.

Former political rivals, the two are presenting a unified political front. China refused to join in Western condemnation of Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia reciprocated by condemning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an American attempt to create international instability.

Tokyo submitted to the Russian government demanding that ​​the four islands be excluded from the exercise in the Sea of Japan.