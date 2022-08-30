Hebron: Arabs set off fireworks to help Jewish girl celebrate Bat Mitzvah

Share this article
The city of Hebron holds special significance in Judaism and Islam, it being the site of the Tomb of the Patriarchs.
There are a lot of conflicts between Jewish and Arab residents of Hebron, but there are also moments of cooperation. In one unusual instance, Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron, hoped to celebrate his daughter’s bat mitzvah with fireworks. However, Fleisher ran into a bevy of legal problems as fireworks are illegal in Israel. But the local Arabs, who often launch fireworks under the cover of the Palestinian Authority, shoot them off with immunity from prosecution.
That’s when Fleisher had an idea. He asked a local Arab in Hebron if he would launch fireworks during his daughter’s bat mitzvah. The Muslim obliged, and the result was a one-of-a-kind bat mitzvah experience.