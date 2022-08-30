Aug 30, 2022
Hebron: Arabs set off fireworks to help Jewish girl celebrate Bat Mitzvah

His sons Yitzchak and Ishmael buried him in the cave of Machpelah, in the field of Ephron son of Zohar the Hittite, facing Mamre, Genesis 25:9 (The Israel BibleTM)

The city of Hebron holds special significance in Judaism and Islam, it being the site of the Tomb of the Patriarchs.
There are a lot of conflicts between Jewish and Arab residents of Hebron, but there are also moments of cooperation. In one unusual instance, Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron, hoped to celebrate his daughter’s bat mitzvah with fireworks. However, Fleisher ran into a bevy of legal problems as fireworks are illegal in Israel. But the local Arabs, who often launch fireworks under the cover of the Palestinian Authority, shoot them off with immunity from prosecution.
That’s when Fleisher had an idea. He asked a local Arab in Hebron if he would launch fireworks during his daughter’s bat mitzvah. The Muslim obliged, and the result was a one-of-a-kind bat mitzvah experience.