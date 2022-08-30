Three different salts, from 3 different seas…All from Israel

Share this article











Salt is the most significant source of sodium in your diet. It can be found in most of the foods we eat.

If you are a follower of the Bible, you may be excited to learn that an Israeli company is selling table salt mined from all three major bodies of water in Israel.

Salt of the Earth has been Israel’s leading salt manufacturer for more than 100 years, and now offers granulated salt from the Red Sea, the Dead Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea in one beautifully packaged gift box.

The Red Sea borders Israel from the southern port city of Eilat. It is the sea the ancient Israelites crossed over while escaping Pharaoh and the Egyptian army on their way to the Promised Land.

The Dead Sea is one of the world’s only land-locked bodies of saltwater. It boasts the highest concentration of salt in any water body at 34%, making it the densest in the world. With salt concentrations so dense, nothing can live in its waters, and people can float in the Dead Sea without making any effort to swim. It is also the lowest place on earth at 430 meters (1,410 ft) below sea level.

The Mediterranean Sea protects Israel from the west with a coastline that extends 187 kilometers (116 mi) starting from Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza Strip in the south, to Rosh Hanikra, bordering Lebanon in the north. Aside from boasting the country’s most popular and majestic beaches, energy sources like natural gas have been successfully drilled off its shore.

Salt of the Earth extracts their salt from all three seas. But instead of mixing them together, it is kept in separate containers to preserve each sea salt’s unique and subtle differences of flavor. The company now sells all three types of salt in their own individual salt grinders to foodies around the world who are seeking the authentic taste of Israel with every bite they take.

Salt of the Earth is certified Kosher and makes an excellent gift for a friend or loved one looking to connect to Israel in a unique way – via their pallets!

